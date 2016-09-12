Littleneck Clams Steamed  in Vinho Verde 

Step 1

In a large pot, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the garlic and chiles and cook over high heat, stirring, until fragrant and the garlic is just starting to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the clams and wine. Cover and steam until the clams just open, about 8 minutes. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer the clams to a baking sheet; discard any that don’t open.