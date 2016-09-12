Littleneck Clams Steamed  in Vinho Verde 

Abraham Conlon of Fat Rice in Chicago uses Portuguese Vinho Verde, a light and refreshing young wine, to add bright, delicious flavor to his briny clams. Slideshow: Clams
How to Make It
In a large pot, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the garlic and chiles and cook over high heat, stirring, until fragrant and the garlic is just starting to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the clams and wine. Cover and steam until the clams just open, about 8 minutes. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer the clams to a baking sheet; discard any that don’t open.
Boil the cooking liquid over high heat until reduced by half, about 7 minutes. Stir in the minced cilantro and lemon juice, add the clams and season lightly with salt and white pepper; toss well. Transfer to a deep platter and serve with lemon wedges.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Jane Wilcox
Review Body: The pinterest button doesn't work and what is the name of the long red chilies used?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-10-11