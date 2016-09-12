Littleneck Clams Steamed  in Vinho Verde 
Abraham Conlon
October 2016

Abraham Conlon of Fat Rice in Chicago uses Portuguese Vinho Verde, a light and refreshing young wine, to add bright, delicious flavor to his briny clams. Slideshow: Clams

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/3 cup minced garlic
  • 2 fresh long hot red chiles—stemmed, seeded and thinly sliced crosswise
  • 64 littleneck clams, scrubbed (about 6 pounds)
  • 1 cup Vinho Verde or other Portuguese white wine
  • 1 cup minced cilantro 
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus lemon wedges for serving
  • Kosher salt and white pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the garlic and chiles and cook over high heat, stirring, until fragrant and the garlic is just starting to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the clams and wine. Cover and steam until the clams just open, about 8 minutes. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer the clams to a baking sheet; discard any that don’t open.

Step 2    

Boil the cooking liquid over high heat until reduced by half, about 7 minutes. Stir in the minced cilantro and lemon juice, add the clams and season lightly with salt and white pepper; toss well. Transfer to a deep platter and serve with lemon wedges.

Suggested Pairing

At Fat Rice in Chicago, wine director Craig Perman pairs these clams with the wine used in their preparation: a saline-tinged Vinho Verde.

