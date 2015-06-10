Little Montana

At Cane & Table in New Orleans, Nick Detrich loves using Spanish ingredients like pacharán. The anise-flavored digestif was a favorite of Spanish royalty in the 15th century and is now gaining recognition among US mixologists.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a mixing glass, combine the gin, pacharán, vermouth and bitters. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and add to the coupe.
