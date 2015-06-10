Little Montana
Nick Detrich

At Cane & Table in New Orleans, Nick Detrich loves using Spanish ingredients like pacharán. The anise-flavored digestif was a favorite of Spanish royalty in the 15th century and is now gaining recognition among US mixologists. Slideshow: Gin Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce London dry gin, such as Fords
  • 1 ounce pacharán (liqueur made from sloe berries, smaller, tart cousins of damson plums)
  • 1 ounce French dry vermouth, such as Dolin
  • 2 dashes of orange bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 lemon twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the gin, pacharán, vermouth and bitters. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and add to the coupe.

