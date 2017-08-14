Little Gems with Warm Garlic Dressing 

Fill a large bowl with cold water. Holding the lettuce halves by the roots, submerge them in the water and shake gently to release the grit. Shake out the excess water, then pat the leaves dry with paper towels. Divide the lettuce halves among 4 plates.

Step 2

In a small skillet, heat the olive oil and the garlic over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is light brown, about 3 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and spoon the oil over the lettuce. Drizzle with the sherry vinegar. Garnish with the anchovies, sea salt and a sprinkle of smoked paprika and serve.