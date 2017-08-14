Little Gems with Warm Garlic Dressing 
This simple salad is inspired by the tapas bars and asadores (grill-focused restaurants) in and around Córdoba. It highlights sweet and tender Little Gem lettuce, adorned with warm, garlicky olive oil, sherry vinegar, anchovies and a sprinkle of smoky paprika. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 heads of Little  Gem lettuce, halved lengthwise 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 2 large garlic cloves,  thinly sliced 
  • 4 teaspoons sherry vinegar 
  • 2 oil-packed anchovies, finely chopped 
  • Flaky sea salt and smoked paprika, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a large bowl with cold water. Holding the lettuce halves by the roots, submerge them in the water and shake gently to release the grit. Shake out the excess water, then  pat the leaves dry with paper towels. Divide the lettuce halves among 4 plates.

Step 2    

In a small skillet, heat the olive oil and the garlic over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is  light brown, about 3 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and spoon the oil over the lettuce. Drizzle with the  sherry vinegar. Garnish with the anchovies, sea salt and  a sprinkle of smoked paprika and serve.  

