Little Gem Lettuce with White Anchovies
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Geoffrey Zakarian
January 2016

Star chef Geoffrey Zakarian’s herb-packed salad dressing is brightly flavored, sweet and tangy; it’s like green goddess dressing but without the mayonnaise or sour cream. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup Champagne vinegar
  • 1/2 small shallot, chopped
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 cups lightly packed mixed herbs, such as chives, parsley, tarragon and dill
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Six 6-ounce heads of Little Gem lettuce or hearts of romaine, dark outer leaves discarded and inner leaves separated (1 1/2 pounds)
  • 8 radishes, thinly sliced
  • 24 white anchovies (alici or boquerones)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, combine the vinegar with the shallot, mustard, honey and 1 cup of the herbs and puree until nearly smooth. With the machine on, gradually add both oils and puree until very smooth. Scrape the dressing into a small bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a large serving bowl, gently toss the lettuce with half of the dressing and 1/2 cup of the herbs. Scatter the radishes, anchovies and the remaining 1/2 cup of herbs on top of the salad and serve, passing the remaining dressing at the table. 

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 3 hours.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a zesty and peppery Austrian Grüner Veltliner.

