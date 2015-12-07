Little Gem Lettuce with White Anchovies

Star chef Geoffrey Zakarian’s herb-packed salad dressing is brightly flavored, sweet and tangy; it’s like green goddess dressing but without the mayonnaise or sour cream. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
In a blender, combine the vinegar with the shallot, mustard, honey and 1 cup of the herbs and puree until nearly smooth. With the machine on, gradually add both oils and puree until very smooth. Scrape the dressing into a small bowl and season with salt and pepper.
In a large serving bowl, gently toss the lettuce with half of the dressing and 1/2 cup of the herbs. Scatter the radishes, anchovies and the remaining 1/2 cup of herbs on top of the salad and serve, passing the remaining dressing at the table.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
