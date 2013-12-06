Litchi Champagne Cocktail
Corinne Trang first tasted this exotic aperitif at a Vietnamese restaurant in Paris. It's a variation on the kir royale, combining sweet Asian litchis and their syrup (instead of black currant syrup) with dry French Champagne. A bottle of another sparkling wine is an acceptable and less expensive alternative to Champagne.  Classic Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 11-ounce can litchis, chilled
  • 1 bottle brut Champagne or other dry sparkling wine, chilled

How to Make It

Step

Drop a litchi into each of 8 Champagne flutes and add 2 tablespoons of the litchi syrup from the can to each. Fill the flutes with Champagne and serve.

