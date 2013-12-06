Litchi Champagne Cocktail

Corinne Trang first tasted this exotic aperitif at a Vietnamese restaurant in Paris. It's a variation on the kir royale, combining sweet Asian litchis and their syrup (instead of black currant syrup) with dry French Champagne. A bottle of another sparkling wine is an acceptable and less expensive alternative to Champagne. Classic Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Drop a litchi into each of 8 Champagne flutes and add 2 tablespoons of the litchi syrup from the can to each. Fill the flutes with Champagne and serve.
