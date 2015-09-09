Linguine with Clams and Fennel

How to Make It

Step 1 In a pot, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the leeks and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until tender and lightly golden, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

Step 2 In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the linguine until just al dente; drain.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in the pot, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the fennel and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the fennel is softened, about 3 minutes. Add the clams, white wine and stock and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook until the clams open, 3 to 5 minutes; transfer the clams to a large bowl as they open. Remove the pot from the heat; discard any clams that don’t open. Reserve 12 whole clams in their shells; shell the remaining clams.