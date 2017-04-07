Linguine Al Pesto Di Zucchine

This dish incorporates two regional specialties: zucchini and olive oil. According to the book, “Irpinia, in the region of Avellino, is known for its olive and olive oil production, due to its ideal terroir: rich, fertile volcanic soil and a cooler climate as a result of proximity to the Apennines mountain range.” Here, oil is blended with zucchini for an herbal pesto sauce. Adapted from Naples and the Amalfi Coast (Phaidon, $39.95 US/$49.95 CAN, April 2017) Slideshow: More Linguine Recipes
How to Make It
Heat 3 tablespoons of oil in a small frying pan. Add the sliced almonds and cook, stirring from time to time, until browned. Set aside.
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the zucchini and cook until crisp-tender. Scoop out the zucchini and set aside to cool. Reserve the pot of cooking water.
In a blender or food processor, process the zucchini with the mint, parsley, chopped almonds, garlic, and Parmesan. With the machine running, drizzle in 10 tablespoons (150 ml) oil. Season with salt and pepper.
Bring the pot of reserved zucchini cooking water to a boil, add the pasta, and cook until al dente. Drain, transfer to a serving dish, and toss with the zucchini pesto. Drizzle with oil, season with pepper, and garnish with the toasted sliced almonds. Serve.
Author Name: SporksNFoons
Review Body: Best pasta I ever had. Even family members who dislike zucchini agrees. I did have to swap out the mint for basil as I was unable to find fresh mint. Best pasta recipe ever.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-28
Author Name: Gibona
Review Body: Really really light dish, i love the zucchine noodles, will def give it a try with zucchine noodles instead of the real pasta.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-22