Linguiça Breakfast Sandwich with Avocado and Salsa Verde

At Bica, his daytime cafe and takeout window in New York City, chef George Mendes serves this Portuguese take on the classic egg and cheese sandwich. In place of breakfast sausage, he uses a smoky pork variety called Linguiça. If you can't find it, look for a smoky sausage like fresh chorizo. Slideshow: More Great Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

Salsa Verde

  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot
  • Kosher salt

Sandwiches

  • 8 pieces thick cut bacon
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 ounces Linguiça sausage (About 4 sausages; see Note), halved lengthwise
  • 4 large eggs
  • 4 Mini Portuguese rolls, split and toasted
  • 4 thin slices mild cheese, preferably Montealva goat’s milk cheese
  • Hot sauce, preferably Piri-Piri
  • 1 avocado – pitted, peeled and sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the salsa verde In a small bowl, mix all of the ingredients together. Season with salt.

Step 2    

Make the sandwiches Preheat the oven to 350 and set a baking rack in a rimmed baking sheet. Arrange the bacon on the prepared baking sheet and bake until crispy, about 20 minutes.

Step 3    

In a large cast iron skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Cook the sausage over moderately high heat, flipping once, until the edges begin to crisp and it’s lightly browned, about 5 minutes.

Step 4    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Cook eggs over moderate heat until the whites are set, but the yolk is still runny, 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 5    

Drizzle the cut sides of the toasted rolls with some hot sauce and top with 1 sausage, 1 tablespoon of salsa verde, 1 fried egg, 1 strip of cheese, 2 strips of bacon and 2 to 3 slices of avocado. Close the sandwiches and serve immediately.

Notes

Linguiça is a smoke cured sausage common in Portugal. It can be found in most specialty food stores.

