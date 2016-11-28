Linguiça Breakfast Sandwich with Avocado and Salsa Verde

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the salsa verde In a small bowl, mix all of the ingredients together. Season with salt.

Step 2 Make the sandwiches Preheat the oven to 350 and set a baking rack in a rimmed baking sheet. Arrange the bacon on the prepared baking sheet and bake until crispy, about 20 minutes.

Step 3 In a large cast iron skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Cook the sausage over moderately high heat, flipping once, until the edges begin to crisp and it’s lightly browned, about 5 minutes.

Step 4 In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Cook eggs over moderate heat until the whites are set, but the yolk is still runny, 3 to 4 minutes.