Linguiça Breakfast Sandwich with Avocado and Salsa Verde

At Bica, his daytime cafe and takeout window in New York City, chef George Mendes serves this Portuguese take on the classic egg and cheese sandwich. In place of breakfast sausage, he uses a smoky pork variety called Linguiça. If you can't find it, look for a smoky sausage like fresh chorizo. Slideshow: More Great Breakfast Recipes
How to Make It
Make the salsa verde In a small bowl, mix all of the ingredients together. Season with salt.
Make the sandwiches Preheat the oven to 350 and set a baking rack in a rimmed baking sheet. Arrange the bacon on the prepared baking sheet and bake until crispy, about 20 minutes.
In a large cast iron skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Cook the sausage over moderately high heat, flipping once, until the edges begin to crisp and it’s lightly browned, about 5 minutes.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Cook eggs over moderate heat until the whites are set, but the yolk is still runny, 3 to 4 minutes.
Drizzle the cut sides of the toasted rolls with some hot sauce and top with 1 sausage, 1 tablespoon of salsa verde, 1 fried egg, 1 strip of cheese, 2 strips of bacon and 2 to 3 slices of avocado. Close the sandwiches and serve immediately.
Notes
Linguiça is a smoke cured sausage common in Portugal. It can be found in most specialty food stores.
Author Name: marcuelcajon
Review Body: a Portuguese classic that you need to try and will be awesome in your Breakfast and is a Sandwich that is also can be your full meal on the run... gotta grab one sometime soon
Date Published: 2017-01-16
Author Name: Ernest Apollo
Review Body: The avocado detail makes this sandwich one of my favs
Date Published: 2017-05-10
Author Name: Rick Edmondson
Review Body: One of my all time favorite recipes!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-05-16