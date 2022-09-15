Limoncello-Ricotta Cheesecake

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place a 12-inch parchment paper round on bottom of a 10-inch round springform pan; secure springform pan ring around bottom. Coat inside of springform pan with cooking spray, and wrap the outside and bottom of pan with aluminum foil.

Process cookies and salt in a food processor until ground into crumbs, about 30 seconds. Pour melted butter through food chute, and process until crumbs are moistened, about 30 seconds. Press crumb mixture into bottom and about 1 inch up sides of prepared springform pan using the back of a large spoon until packed and smooth.

Bake crust in preheated oven until set and firm, about 10 minutes. Remove springform pan from oven, and let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Do not turn oven off.

While crust cools, beat cream cheese and sugar on medium-low speed in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides and bottom of bowl as needed. Add ricotta, and beat on low speed until combined, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. With mixer running on low speed, gradually add limoncello, lemon juice, and vanilla, beating until combined, about 1 minute. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating until incorporated, about 1 minute. Stop and scrape down sides of bowl, and beat on low speed until batter is smooth, about 1 minute. Set aside at room temperature until ready to use.

Place springform pan with crust in a large roasting pan. Pour batter into crust in springform pan. Place roasting pan in oven, and carefully pour hot water into roasting pan until water level reaches halfway up sides of springform pan.

Bake at 350°F until center is almost set (it will still wobble slightly), 50 to 55 minutes. Turn off oven. Leave cheesecake in oven until water in roasting pan has cooled to just warm, about 30 minutes. Remove foil from springform pan, and transfer springform pan to refrigerator; chill until set and firm to the touch, at least 3 hours or up to 12 hours.