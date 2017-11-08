Lime-Scented Almond Cookies

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, whisk the 2 cups of flour with the almond meal and salt. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle or in a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat the butter with the granulated sugar at medium speed until creamy. Add the vanilla and lime zest and beat until smooth. Add the dry ingredients and beat at low speed until smooth. Pat the dough into 2 disks, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until well chilled, about 1 hour.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 350° and line 4 large baking sheets with parchment paper. Working in batches if necessary, on a lightly floured surface, roll the dough 1/4 inch thick on a lightly floured surface. Using a 2-inch round cutter, stamp out cookies as close together as possible. Reroll the scraps and stamp out more cookies. Transfer the cookies to the prepared baking sheets. Refrigerate the cookies until well chilled, about 30 minutes.