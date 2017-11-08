Lime-Scented Almond Cookies
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 dozen
Justin Chapple

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple loves baking a few batches of these cookies to decorate over the holidays. They look like classic sugar cookies, but taste nutty and citrusy thanks to almond meal and lime zest. You could substitute Meyer lemon or orange for the lime, or use a mix of all three for a deliciously citrusy cookie. Slideshow: More Almond Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
  • 1/2 cup almond meal
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 sticks butter, softened
  • 2/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon packed finely grated lime zest

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the 2 cups of flour with the almond meal and salt. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle or in a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat the butter with the granulated sugar at medium speed until creamy. Add the vanilla and lime zest and beat until smooth. Add the dry ingredients and beat at low speed until smooth. Pat the dough into 2 disks, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until well chilled, about 1 hour.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350° and line 4 large baking sheets with parchment paper. Working in batches if necessary, on a lightly floured surface, roll the dough 1/4 inch thick on a lightly floured surface. Using a 2-inch round cutter, stamp out cookies as close together as possible. Reroll the scraps and stamp out more cookies. Transfer the cookies to the prepared baking sheets. Refrigerate the cookies until well chilled, about 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Bake the cookies in two batches in the upper and middle thirds of the oven for 17 to 20 minutes, until very lightly browned around the edges and just firm; shift the pans from top to bottom and front to back halfway through baking. Let cool on the baking sheets.

Make Ahead

The cookies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

