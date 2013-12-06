Lime Drop
Serves : MAKES 4 DRINKS
Floyd Cardoz
June 2002

   Cocktail Party Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups plus 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 cup superfine sugar
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh ginger
  • Crushed ice
  • 1 1/2 cups gin
  • 4 thinly sliced lime rounds

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large shaker, muddle 1/4 cup of the lime juice with 2 tablespoons of the superfine sugar and the ginger. Fill the shaker with crushed ice, then add 1 1/4 cups of the lime juice and the gin; shake the drink vigorously.

Step 2    

Pour the remaining 2 tablespoons of lime juice and 2 tablespoons of sugar into 2 bowls. Dip the rims of 4 cocktail glasses first in the lime juice and then in the sugar. Strain the cocktail into the glasses; garnish with the lime rounds.

