Lima Bean Hummus

The buttery texture of lima beans make an outstanding smooth and creamy hummus. Serve them up with some vegetables or crackers and you have the perfect party dip. Slideshow: Party Dips
How to Make It
Step 1
Boil the lima beans for about 20 minutes to soften them more. Drain the lima beans and allow them to cool.
Step 2
In a blender, add olive oil, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Blend till ingredients are combined.
Step 3
Add the lima beans and slowly blend until smooth. The hummus will be thick, so you’ll have to turn off the blender, stir the hummus, maybe add some additional olive oil, and then blend again. Repeat this process until the hummus is smooth.
Serve With
Serve with vegetables or crackers.
