Lima Bean Hummus
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
March 2015

The buttery texture of lima beans make an outstanding smooth and creamy hummus. Serve them up with some vegetables or crackers and you have the perfect party dip. Slideshow: Party Dips

Ingredients

  • One 16-ounce package lima beans, thawed
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, or more if needed
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 medium lemon, zested, plus 1 tablespoon of juice
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Boil the lima beans for about 20 minutes to soften them more. Drain the lima beans and allow them to cool.

Step 2    

In a blender, add olive oil, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Blend till ingredients are combined.

Step 3    

Add the lima beans and slowly blend until smooth. The hummus will be thick, so you’ll have to turn off the blender, stir the hummus, maybe add some additional olive oil, and then blend again. Repeat this process until the hummus is smooth.

Serve With

Serve with vegetables or crackers.

