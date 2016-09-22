Lima Bean and Ricotta Crostini
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 16
Justin Chapple
November 2016

Food & Wine's Justin Chapple thinks that lima beans deserve a place on every table, especially when they're made into a bright, herby salad and piled onto crunchy and creamy ricotta toasts. Slideshow: More Bean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup fresh ricotta cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • One 10-ounce package frozen lima beans
  • 2 tablespoons each finely chopped parsley and chives
  • 1 tablespoons finely chopped tarragon
  • 1 dried chile de árbol, finely chopped with seeds or 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Sixteen 1/2-inch-thick slices of baguette, toasted

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, mix the ricotta with the lemon zest, 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the lima beans until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and cool under running water, then slip off the skins and transfer to a medium bowl. Add the parsley, chives, tarragon, chile and the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Spread the ricotta mixture on the crostini, spoon the lima bean salad on top and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up