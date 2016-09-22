Lima Bean and Ricotta Crostini

In a medium bowl, mix the ricotta with the lemon zest, 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the lima beans until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and cool under running water, then slip off the skins and transfer to a medium bowl. Add the parsley, chives, tarragon, chile and the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper.