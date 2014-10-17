Ligurian Dumpling Soup
© Madeleine Hill
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Andrew Zimmern
October 2014

These little dumplings from Liguria are typically served in a broth with some vegetables; Andrew Zimmern likes to add some shaved Parmesan as well. Slideshow: How to Make Dumplings

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • Salt
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1 medium leek, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced
  • 1 medium carrot, thinly sliced
  • 4 ounces frisée, dark green parts discarded, leaves torn (2 packed cups)
  • 6 cups chicken stock, preferably homemade
  • Pepper
  • Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, combine the flour and a generous pinch of salt. Sprinkle the milk and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil on top and, using a fork, mix to form a shaggy dough. Knead the dough lightly until evenly moistened and then, using water to keep your hands moist, roll teaspoons of the shaggy dough between your palms to form 2-inch-long dumplings, a scant 1/4-inch thick. Transfer the dumplings to a parchment paper–lined baking sheet.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the leek, carrot, frisée and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until just softened, about 7 minutes. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil, then simmer over moderately low heat until the vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Return the soup to a boil, add the dumplings and simmer over moderate heat until the dumplings are cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Ladle the dumplings, broth and vegetables into shallow bowls. Drizzle olive oil on top, garnish with shaved Parmigiano cheese and serve.

