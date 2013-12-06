Light Tea­-Smoking Mixture

Combine the rice, tea and brown sugar in a bowl. Take a 12- to 14-inch wok and line the inside and the lid with aluminum foil, allowing about 4 inches of overhang. Put the smoking mixture in the bottom of the wok. Set a 10-inch cake rack about 3 inches about the smoking mixture, pinching the foil around the rack if necessary to secure it.

Set the wok over moderate heat, in its bottom ring for gas stoves, until thin streams of smoke begin to rise, 8 to 10 minutes. Arrange the ingredients to be smoked in a single layer on the rack and quickly cover with the lid. Wearing oven mitts, crimp of the overhanging foil all around the lid to completely seal the wok, Keep the burner on moderate heat and smoke according to the individual recipes.