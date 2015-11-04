Light Potato and Mâche Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Wash the potatoes and put them into a saucepan with salted water. Cover, bring to a boil and cook for 20 minutes.

Step 2 In the meantime, peel and finely chop the onion. Heat 1 tablespoon of sunflower oil in a frying pan and fry the onion with the caraway seeds for 1 minute, then put into a large bowl. Finely chop the pickled gherkins and add to the bowl.

Step 3 In a small bowl, mix the Dijon mustard, white wine vinegar and a pinch of sugar. Set aside. Drain the potatoes and rinse under a cold running tap. Leave to cool for 10 minutes; they need to be cool enough to handle but still warm. Peel the potatoes, cut into 1⁄4-inch slices and add to the onions.