Licorice Ice Cream

Step 1

Stir together milk, heavy cream, and sugar in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium, whisking often, until just simmering, 15 to 17 minutes. Remove pan from heat; stir in licorice. Let steep 20 minutes. Pour licorice mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a medium bowl; discard solids. Whisk together egg yolks in a large bowl. Whisking constantly, gradually pour milk mixture into yolks in a slow, steady stream. Stir in salt; return to saucepan. Cook over low, whisking often, until mixture is slightly thickened and coats back of a spoon, about 9 minutes. Let cool 15 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; cover and refrigerate until completely chilled, at least 8 hours or overnight.