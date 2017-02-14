Lettuces with Parmigiano, Radish and Dill Pickle Vinaigrette 
ABBY HOCKING
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Hugh Acheson
March 2017

Chef Hugh Acheson combines just three ingredients (lettuce, radishes and Parmigiano-Reggiano) in this delightful salad. The key is in the dressing, which is just a basic red wine vinaigrette blended with a tasty dill pickle.  Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound small lettuces, such as Little Gem or baby romaine, leaves torn into bite-size pieces 
  • 12 radishes (about 6 ounces), thinly sliced 
  • One 1/4-pound piece of Parmigiano-Reggiano, thinly shaved with  a vegetable peeler 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1/2 cup Dill Pickle Vinaigrette (see Note)

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, combine the lettuces, radishes and cheese and season with salt. Gently toss with the vinaigrette and serve.

Notes

Dill Pickle Vinaigrette

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up