Lettuce Wraps with Dried Oysters

How to Make It

Step 1 Put the mushrooms into a bowl, cover with cold water, and soak for at least 20 minutes, or until softened. Remove the mushrooms, squeeze dry, and discard the stems. Drain and finely chop.

Step 2 In a bowl, soak the oysters in cold water for 15 minutes, or until softened and thoroughly cleaned. Finely chop.

Step 3 Combine the pork, salt, and 2 tablespoons water in a separate bowl and marinate for 10 minutes. Mix in the cornstarch (cornflour).

Step 4 Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet (frying pan) over medium-high heat, add the pork, and stir-fry for 3–5 minutes, or until cooked through. Transfer to a plate.

Step 5 Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the wok over medium-high heat, add the ginger and shallots, and stir-fry for 1 minute until fragrant. Stir in the oysters, mushrooms, carrots, sausage, bean paste, oyster sauce, ginger juice, sugar, pork, and water chestnuts. Toss well and mix in the sesame oil.