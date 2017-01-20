Lettuce Wraps with Dried Oysters
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kei Lum and Diora Fong Chan

"The Chinese love to play on the sound of the words, and the sound of the word 'oyster' is similar to the term 'good business,'” says cookbook author Kei Lum Chan. "So an oyster dish is popular to start Chinese New Year with." This recipe originally appeared in CHINA: THE COOKBOOK by Kei Lum and Diora Fong Chan. Slideshow: More Lettuce Wrap Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 dried black mushroom
  • 12 large dried oysters
  • 5 ounces/ 150 grams ground (minced) pork
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch (cornflour)
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1/4 ounces/10 grams ginger (about 3/4-inch/2-cm-length piece), finely chopped
  • 2 shallots, finely chopped
  • 2 small carrots, finely chopped
  • 1 duck liver sausage, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon bean paste
  • 1 teaspoon oyster sauce
  • 2 tablespoons ginger juice
  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 6 water chestnuts, finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 quantity puffed vermicelli (optional)
  • 1 head iceberg lettuce, leaves separated

How to Make It

Step 1    

Put the mushrooms into a bowl, cover with cold water, and soak for at least 20 minutes, or until softened. Remove the mushrooms, squeeze dry, and discard the stems. Drain and finely chop.

Step 2    

In a bowl, soak the oysters in cold water for 15 minutes, or until softened and thoroughly cleaned. Finely chop.

Step 3    

Combine the pork, salt, and 2 tablespoons water in a separate bowl and marinate for 10 minutes. Mix in the cornstarch (cornflour).

Step 4    

Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet (frying pan) over medium-high heat, add the pork, and stir-fry for 3–5 minutes, or until cooked through. Transfer to a plate.

Step 5    

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the wok over medium-high heat, add the ginger and shallots, and stir-fry for 1 minute until fragrant. Stir in the oysters, mushrooms, carrots, sausage, bean paste, oyster sauce, ginger juice, sugar, pork, and water chestnuts. Toss well and mix in the sesame oil.

Step 6    

Transfer the oyster mixture to a platter, garnish with puffed vermicelli, if using, and serve with the lettuce cups.

