Lettuce Wraps with Dried Oysters

"The Chinese love to play on the sound of the words, and the sound of the word 'oyster' is similar to the term 'good business,'” says cookbook author Kei Lum Chan. "So an oyster dish is popular to start Chinese New Year with." This recipe originally appeared in CHINA: THE COOKBOOK by Kei Lum and Diora Fong Chan. Slideshow: More Lettuce Wrap Recipes
How to Make It
Put the mushrooms into a bowl, cover with cold water, and soak for at least 20 minutes, or until softened. Remove the mushrooms, squeeze dry, and discard the stems. Drain and finely chop.
In a bowl, soak the oysters in cold water for 15 minutes, or until softened and thoroughly cleaned. Finely chop.
Combine the pork, salt, and 2 tablespoons water in a separate bowl and marinate for 10 minutes. Mix in the cornstarch (cornflour).
Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet (frying pan) over medium-high heat, add the pork, and stir-fry for 3–5 minutes, or until cooked through. Transfer to a plate.
Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the wok over medium-high heat, add the ginger and shallots, and stir-fry for 1 minute until fragrant. Stir in the oysters, mushrooms, carrots, sausage, bean paste, oyster sauce, ginger juice, sugar, pork, and water chestnuts. Toss well and mix in the sesame oil.
Transfer the oyster mixture to a platter, garnish with puffed vermicelli, if using, and serve with the lettuce cups.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Hila Hakim
Review Body: adsd
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-02-01
Author Name: @Jenny_V
Review Body: good
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-13
Author Name: Ciara753
Review Body: Wow! This is really delicious.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-02-01
Author Name: liza874
Review Body: This recipe is really delicious. I'm keeping this recipe for future use.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-02-06
Author Name: gorrs
Review Body: This oyster wrapped in lettuce is like the korean dish. Maybe this would taste great too.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-02-08