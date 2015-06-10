A Lesser Key

“This is a sturdy cocktail that’s good to start or end the evening with,” says Nick Detrich. In addition to orange cream citrate (a tart tincture reminiscent of orange cream soda), he recommends making it with Tempus Fugit crème de menthe, which is a little richer than other brands and makes for a lusher drink. Slideshow: Gin Cocktails



Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015