A Lesser Key
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Nick Detrich

“This is a sturdy cocktail that’s good to start or end the evening with,” says Nick Detrich. In addition to orange cream citrate (a tart tincture reminiscent of orange cream soda), he recommends making it with Tempus Fugit crème de menthe, which is a little richer than other brands and makes for a lusher drink. Slideshow: Gin Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 3/4 ounce genever, preferably Bols
  • 3/4 ounce French blanc vermouth, such as Dolin
  • 3/4 ounce pisco
  • 1/4 ounce white crème de menthe
  • 14 drops of Bittermens orange cream citrate
  • Dash of Angostura bitters
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the genever, vermouth, pisco, crème de menthe, orange cream citrate and bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up