A Lesser Key

“This is a sturdy cocktail that’s good to start or end the evening with,” says Nick Detrich. In addition to orange cream citrate (a tart tincture reminiscent of orange cream soda), he recommends making it with Tempus Fugit crème de menthe, which is a little richer than other brands and makes for a lusher drink.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a mixing glass, combine the genever, vermouth, pisco, crème de menthe, orange cream citrate and bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe.
