Leslie Bruni’s Meatloaf 

There are no frills about this classic meatloaf from New York Times op-ed columnist Frank Bruni’s mom. The flavorful tomato sauce makes it extra-tender, and a little brown sugar gives it a delicious, mild sweetness. Slideshow: More Meat Loaf Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with foil; lightly grease. In a medium skillet, melt the butter. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, 8 minutes.
In a small bowl, whisk the tomato sauce with the vinegar, brown sugar, mustard and Worcestershire. In another small bowl, dip the bread in the milk, then gently squeeze out the liquid. Transfer the bread to a large bowl and discard the milk. Add the onion, ground beef, breadcrumbs, eggs, salt, pepper and 1/4 cup of the tomato sauce and mix until just combined; transfer to the pan.
Firmly pat the meat mixture into a 9-by-5-inch loaf; spread the remaining sauce over the top. Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 160°. Let rest for 10 minutes; serve.
Author Name: DinaSF
Review Body: Hmm ... I think a step or two was missing. I was also puzzled by the use of two pans. Mine also came out so wet it didn't stick together. My family referred to it as "meal pile." Having said that, it was tasty. I may try it again and eliminate the mushy bread and decrease the sauce.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-03-27
Author Name: Emily Vaughn Smith
Review Body: I don't understand the 2 different pans--what do you use the 9 x 13 pan for?
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-09
Author Name: Lois Servaas
Review Body: this is sensational. I have a catering business and have tries many many different kinds of meatloaf. this is my new go to!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-21
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: From all meat-loaf recipes i've done, this one is a winner!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-11
Author Name: Svetlana kaplan
Review Body: Stellar meatloaf recipe. I think I got lucky in the sense that I checked the temperature of the meatloaf 45min in and it was already at 170. So just be aware of cooking times. But otherwise great flavors!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-21