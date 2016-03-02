Lentil-and-Chicken Cassoulet

This hearty meal doesn't require a lot of prep time and hits the spot on a cool night. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes
How to Make It
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Add the chicken and garlic and cook over moderate heat, turning, until browned, about 8 minutes. Add the sausages, stock and tarragon sprigs and bring to a boil. Simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in the lentils, cover and cook over moderate heat until tender, about 30 minutes. Season the cassoulet with salt and pepper, garnish with chopped tarragon and serve.
Suggested Pairing
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: Add some chorizo to boost the flavors.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-16
Author Name: Blacklentils
Review Body: The picture in the recipe was obviously staged. The lentils turn the meat a very sad black color. Won't be making this again, and please don't use disingenuous photos.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2017-02-24