Lentil-and-Chicken Cassoulet
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
April 2016

This hearty meal doesn't require a lot of prep time and hits the spot on a cool night. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 chicken legs (3 pounds)
  • 8 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 pound sausages, such as Italian or merguez
  • 3 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 3 tarragon sprigs, plus chopped tarragon for garnish
  • 2 cups beluga lentils
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Add the chicken and garlic and cook over moderate heat, turning, until browned, about 8 minutes. Add the sausages, stock and tarragon sprigs and bring to a boil. Simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in the lentils, cover and cook over moderate heat until tender, about 30 minutes. Season the cassoulet with salt and pepper, garnish with chopped tarragon and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Earthy, focused red Burgundy.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up