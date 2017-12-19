Lemony Zucchini- Fregola Salad 

Roasting zucchini tuns them soft yet concentrates the flavor. Chunks of them are tossed with nicely chewy fregola and crunchy pistachios, then powerfully seaasoned with lemon (both the zest and the juice), super fragrant basil leaves and a hit of crushed red pepper. Slideshow: More Zucchini Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. Position racks in the top and bottom thirds of the oven. In a large bowl, toss the zucchini with 1/4 cup of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Divide the zucchini between 2 rimmed baking sheets and spread in even layers. Roast until tender, about 30 minutes, rotating the baking sheets halfway through. Let cool.
Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the fregola and cook, stirring occasionally, until the fregola is al dente, about 10 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl. Let cool.
Add the zucchini, the remaining 1/4 cup olive oil, pistachios, basil, lemon zest and juice, and crushed red pepper to the fregola. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: @RedFlask
Review Body: Delicious!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-01-07