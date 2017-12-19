Lemony Zucchini- Fregola Salad 
Peter Frank Edwards
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Brooks Reitz
January 2018

Roasting zucchini tuns them soft yet concentrates the flavor. Chunks of them are tossed with nicely chewy fregola and crunchy pistachios, then powerfully seaasoned with lemon (both the zest and the juice), super fragrant basil leaves and a hit of crushed red pepper.  Slideshow: More Zucchini Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 large zucchini (2 1/2 pounds), cut in half lengthwise and sliced crosswise into 1/2-inch half-moons 
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 pound uncooked fregola 
  • 1 cup unsalted roasted shelled pistachios, coarsely chopped 
  • 3/4 cup packed torn basil leaves 
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Position racks in the top and bottom thirds of the oven. In a large bowl, toss the zucchini with 1/4 cup of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Divide the zucchini between 2 rimmed baking sheets and spread in even layers. Roast until tender, about 30 minutes, rotating the baking sheets halfway through. Let cool. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the fregola and cook, stirring occasionally, until the fregola is al dente, about 10 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl. Let cool.  

Step 3    

Add the zucchini, the remaining 1/4 cup olive oil, pistachios, basil, lemon zest and juice, and crushed red pepper to the fregola. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up