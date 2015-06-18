Lemony Tuna and Artichoke Dip

F&W’s Justin Chapple amps up his warm, crusty artichoke dip with oil-packed tuna, lemon juice and hot sauce. Slideshow: More Tuna Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a bowl, mix the artichokes, tuna, mayonnaise, lemon juice, hot sauce, garlic and the 1/4 cup of Parmigiano-Reggiano. Season with salt and pepper; scrape into a small ovenproof skillet. Bake at 350° for 15 minutes, until hot. Turn on the broiler and broil 8 inches from the heat until browned, 1 to 2 minutes.
Make Ahead
The unbaked dip can be refrigerated overnight. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking.
Serve With
Crudités and chips.
