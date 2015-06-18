Lemony Tuna and Artichoke Dip
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Justin Chapple
July 2015

F&W’s Justin Chapple amps up his warm, crusty artichoke dip with oil-packed tuna, lemon juice and hot sauce. Slideshow: More Tuna Recipes

Ingredients

  • 10 ounces thawed frozen artichoke quarters, patted dry
  • 7 1/2 ounces tuna in olive oil, drained
  • 3/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon hot sauce
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • Salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a bowl, mix the artichokes, tuna, mayonnaise, lemon juice, hot sauce, garlic and the 1/4 cup of Parmigiano-Reggiano. Season with salt and pepper; scrape into a small ovenproof skillet. Bake at 350° for 15 minutes, until hot. Turn on the broiler  and broil 8 inches from the heat  until browned, 1 to 2 minutes.

Make Ahead

The unbaked dip can be refrigerated overnight. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking.

Serve With

Crudités and chips.

