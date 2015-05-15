Lemony Tofu-Herb Dip

© Nicole Franzen
Chef Kristen Kish makes her healthy dip with tofu and Greek yogurt; she adds fresh herbs, garlic, lemon juice and briny fresh anchovies for amazing flavor. Slideshow: More Party Dip Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a blender, combine the tofu, yogurt and 2 tablespoons of water and puree until smooth, scraping down the side. Add the parsley, chives, boquerones, garlic and lemon zest and juice and puree until smooth and well blended. Season with salt and pepper. Serve the dip with radishes and cucumber sticks.
Make Ahead
The dip can be refrigerated for 3 days.
