Lemony Tofu-Herb Dip
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 cup
Kristen Kish
June 2015

Chef Kristen Kish makes her healthy dip with tofu and Greek yogurt; she adds fresh herbs, garlic, lemon juice and briny fresh anchovies for amazing flavor. Slideshow: More Party Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces drained silken tofu
  • 1/2 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 cup parsley leaves
  • 1/4 cup chopped chives
  • 3 drained boquerones (white anchovies) or oil-packed anchovies, drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated fresh garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 1 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Radishes and cucumber sticks, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, combine the tofu, yogurt and 2 tablespoons of water and puree until smooth, scraping down the side. Add the parsley, chives, boquerones, garlic and lemon zest and juice and puree until smooth and well blended. Season with salt and pepper. Serve the dip with radishes and cucumber sticks.

Make Ahead

The dip can be refrigerated for 3 days.

