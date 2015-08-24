Lemony Smoked Salmon–and–Artichoke Heart Whole-Wheat Pasta
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
August 2014

This smoked salmon pasta has lots of bright lemon flavor that lightens the whole-wheat pasta. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 1/4 ounces whole-wheat penne
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon chile flakes
  • 3 ounces smoked salmon (not lox), chopped
  •  One 7-ounce jar artichoke hearts, chopped (1 heaping cup)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 ounces goat cheese (1/3 cup)
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the whole-wheat pasta in boiling salted water, according to package directions.

Step 2    

In a large frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook until it just begins to soften, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and chile flakes and cook for 1 minute.

Step 3    

Add the smoked salmon, artichoke hearts and pasta and cook until heated through, about 1 minute.

Step 4    

Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice and goat cheese. Season generously to taste with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

