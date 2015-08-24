Lemony Smoked Salmon–and–Artichoke Heart Whole-Wheat Pasta

This smoked salmon pasta has lots of bright lemon flavor that lightens the whole-wheat pasta. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
Cook the whole-wheat pasta in boiling salted water, according to package directions.
In a large frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook until it just begins to soften, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and chile flakes and cook for 1 minute.
Add the smoked salmon, artichoke hearts and pasta and cook until heated through, about 1 minute.
Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice and goat cheese. Season generously to taste with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.
Review Body: This was very good and I will enter this into my regular rotation. I followed the directions pretty closely but I added about a half cup of reserved pasta water and about a cup of chicken stock to prevent it from getting too dry. I also marinated the artichoke hearts in vinaigrette for about a half an hour. Plus I added fresh oregano. I used smoked salmon which was great but I think that most proteins would work such as shrimp, chicken breast, beef or Italian sausage.
