Lemony Smoked Salmon–and–Artichoke Heart Whole-Wheat Pasta

Author Name: Justin McInerny

Review Body: This was very good and I will enter this into my regular rotation. I followed the directions pretty closely but I added about a half cup of reserved pasta water and about a cup of chicken stock to prevent it from getting too dry. I also marinated the artichoke hearts in vinaigrette for about a half an hour. Plus I added fresh oregano. I used smoked salmon which was great but I think that most proteins would work such as shrimp, chicken breast, beef or Italian sausage.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2018-01-29