Lemony Seared Endives 

Step

In a large skillet, heat 1 1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil until shimmering. Add one-third of the halved endives; season with kosher salt. Cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned and starting to soften, about 3 minutes; transfer to a platter. Repeat in 2 more batches with the remaining olive oil and endives. Top with the lemon zest and juice, drizzle with more olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt. Serve immediately.