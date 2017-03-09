Lemony Seared Endives 

This three-ingredient side dish from chef Eli Dahlin of Dame in Portland, Oregon, has a surprising amount of flavor. Cook your endives until they are golden brown on the outside but still retain some of their crisp texture. Slideshow: More Healthy Side Dish Recipes
How to Make It
In a large skillet, heat 1 1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil until shimmering. Add one-third of the halved endives; season with kosher salt. Cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned and starting to soften, about 3 minutes; transfer to a platter. Repeat in 2 more batches with the remaining olive oil and endives. Top with the lemon zest and juice, drizzle with more olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt. Serve immediately.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5