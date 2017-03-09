Lemony Seared Endives 
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Eli Dahlin
April 2017

This three-ingredient side dish from chef Eli Dahlin of Dame in Portland, Oregon, has a surprising amount of flavor. Cook your endives until they are golden brown on the outside but still retain some of their crisp texture. Slideshow: More Healthy Side Dish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling 
  • 8 large Belgian endives, halved lengthwise 
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest plus  1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling 

How to Make It

Step

In a large skillet, heat 1 1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil until shimmering. Add one-third of the halved endives; season with kosher salt. Cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned and starting to soften, about 3 minutes; transfer to a platter. Repeat in 2 more batches with the remaining olive oil and endives. Top with the lemon zest and juice, drizzle with more olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt. Serve immediately.  

