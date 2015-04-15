Lemony Roasted Asparagus Soup
© Con Poulos
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Cassie Piuma
May 2015

Chef Cassie Piuma prepares her version of the lemony Greek soup avgolemono with a broth made from asparagus trimmings. Her other unconventional additions include roasted asparagus and oyster mushrooms. Slideshow: More Asparagus Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds jumbo asparagus
  • 1 onion, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 4 large egg yolks
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 pound oyster mushrooms, torn into small pieces
  • Chopped dill and dried oregano, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Peel and trim the asparagus. Slice the stalks diagonally 1/4 inch thick; reserve the stems and peelings. In a saucepan, combine the asparagus trimmings, onion, wine and 6 cups of water. Bring to a boil, then simmer, covered, over moderately low heat until the asparagus trimmings are soft, about  1 hour. Transfer the contents of the pan to a blender and puree until as smooth as possible. Strain the broth through  a fine sieve, pressing on the  solids. Wipe out the pan.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Melt the butter in the saucepan over moderate heat. Whisk in the flour until golden brown and nutty smelling, about 3 minutes. Whisk in the asparagus broth until smooth and bring to a gentle simmer. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the lemon juice. Gradually whisk  in 1/4 cup of the hot broth, then whisk in half of the remaining broth. Return this mixture to the broth in the saucepan and simmer, whisking frequently, until hot. Season with salt.

Step 3    

On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the sliced asparagus with  2 tablespoons of the oil and  season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 8 minutes,  stirring, until the asparagus is golden but still slightly firm.

Step 4    

In a nonstick skillet, heat the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil. Add the mushrooms and cook over moderately high heat until golden and crisp, 8 minutes.

Step 5    

Transfer the roasted asparagus to shallow bowls. Ladle  the soup over the asparagus and top with the mushrooms. Garnish with dill and oregano and serve.

Make Ahead

The strained asparagus broth can be refrigerated for 2 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up