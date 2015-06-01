Lemony Ricotta Dutch Baby with Blueberries

Author Name: isybela

Review Body: Rendered a pancake much thicker than other dutch baby recipes, it kept its loft better, though it's still rich, custardy, and not too sweet. My versions didn't puff quite as much as in this photo, but it did get fairly impressive. I didn't see the point of straining the batter... it removed all of the lemon zest, so I just ended up adding it back in. And I don't see why the whole thing can't be made in a blender, like many other dutch baby recipes (thus removing any concerns about lumps and straining). My in-laws loved it.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2016-08-08