Lemony Ricotta Dutch Baby with Blueberries

Diedier Elena at Chefs Club by Food & Wine makes this amazingly puffy Dutch baby pancake with creamy ricotta, zesty lemon, and fresh blueberries. Serve it dusted with confectioners’ sugar for an impressive yet easy-to-make brunch dish. Slideshow: Perfect Pancake Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the granulated sugar. Gradually whisk in the milk followed by the ricotta, eggs and lemon zest. Strain the mixture through a fine sieve set over a bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Preheat the oven to 450°. Place a 9- to 10-inch cast-iron skillet in the oven to heat for 10 minutes.
Whisk the pancake batter briefly. Carefully remove the skillet from the oven and swirl in the butter to coat. Add the pancake batter to the hot skillet, scatter the blueberries in the center and bake until puffed, set and browned at the edge, 17 to 20 minutes. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve immediately.
Author Name: isybela
Review Body: Rendered a pancake much thicker than other dutch baby recipes, it kept its loft better, though it's still rich, custardy, and not too sweet. My versions didn't puff quite as much as in this photo, but it did get fairly impressive. I didn't see the point of straining the batter... it removed all of the lemon zest, so I just ended up adding it back in. And I don't see why the whole thing can't be made in a blender, like many other dutch baby recipes (thus removing any concerns about lumps and straining). My in-laws loved it.
Date Published: 2016-08-08