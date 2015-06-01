Lemony Ricotta Dutch Baby with Blueberries
Didier Elena
May 2015

Diedier Elena at Chefs Club by Food & Wine makes this amazingly puffy Dutch baby pancake with creamy ricotta, zesty lemon, and fresh blueberries. Serve it dusted with confectioners’ sugar for an impressive yet easy-to-make brunch dish. Slideshow: Perfect Pancake Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups whole milk
  • 7 1/2 ounces fresh ricotta cheese, whisked until creamy
  • 6 large eggs, beaten
  • Finely grated zest of 2 lemons
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup blueberries
  • Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the granulated sugar. Gradually whisk in the milk followed by the ricotta, eggs and lemon zest. Strain the mixture through a fine sieve set over a bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Place a 9- to 10-inch cast-iron skillet in the oven to heat for 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Whisk the pancake batter briefly. Carefully remove the skillet from the oven and swirl in the butter to coat. Add the pancake batter to the hot skillet, scatter the blueberries in the center and bake until puffed, set and browned at the edge, 17 to 20 minutes. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve immediately.

