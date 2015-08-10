Lemony Hummus with Warm Zucchini and Mint
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
May 2014

Zucchini and mint make this lemony hummus so perky and bright. Make sure to use a large, wide sauté pan with lots of surface area to get a nice sear on the zucchini. The sear gives texture that will make this vegetable topping more delicious than if you piled them high in a smaller pan. Slideshow: More Hummus Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas, (about 1 1/2 cups), rinsed and drained
  • 3 tablespoons tahini
  • 2 small garlic cloves 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt  
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 2 large zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the chickpeas, tahini, 1 clove of garlic, 3 tablespoons of olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, cayenne, salt and pepper, and process until smooth. Adjust the consistency of the hummus with 3 tablespoons of water and scrape down the sides of the bowl. Pulse a few more times until incorporated and smooth. Taste to adjust for seasoning and set aside.

Step 2    

In a skillet over medium-high heat, add the remaining olive oil to the pan. Once the oil is shimmering, add the garlic clove and zucchini and season with salt. Cook until browned at the edges and tender, tossing occasionally, about 5 minutes. Spoon the hummus into a serving dish and top with the sautéed zucchini, discarding the clove of garlic. Garnish with fresh mint, drizzle lightly with olive oil, and serve alongside warm pita bread or toast.

Make Ahead

The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. Bring to room temperature to serve.

