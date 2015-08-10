Lemony Hummus with Warm Zucchini and Mint

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the chickpeas, tahini, 1 clove of garlic, 3 tablespoons of olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, cayenne, salt and pepper, and process until smooth. Adjust the consistency of the hummus with 3 tablespoons of water and scrape down the sides of the bowl. Pulse a few more times until incorporated and smooth. Taste to adjust for seasoning and set aside.

Step 2

In a skillet over medium-high heat, add the remaining olive oil to the pan. Once the oil is shimmering, add the garlic clove and zucchini and season with salt. Cook until browned at the edges and tender, tossing occasionally, about 5 minutes. Spoon the hummus into a serving dish and top with the sautéed zucchini, discarding the clove of garlic. Garnish with fresh mint, drizzle lightly with olive oil, and serve alongside warm pita bread or toast.