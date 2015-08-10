Lemony Hummus with Roasted Fennel and Black Olives

Tangy, lemony hummus pairs beautifully with roasted fennel and black olives. Slideshow: More Hummus Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. On the baking sheet, toss the fennel quarters with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Roast the fennel for about 25 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through, until the fennel is lightly golden brown in spots and tender.
Meanwhile, in the bowl of a food processor, combine the chickpeas, tahini, garlic, 3 tablespoons olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, cayenne pepper, and salt, and process until smooth. Adjust the consistency of the hummus with 3 tablespoons of water and scrape down the sides of the bowl. Pulse a few more times until incorporated and smooth. Taste to adjust for seasoning and transfer to a serving dish. Top the hummus with the roasted fennel quarters and black olives. Garnish with parsley, drizzle lightly with the olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice. Serve alongside warm pita bread.
