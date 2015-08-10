Lemony Hummus with Roasted Fennel and Black Olives

Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. On the baking sheet, toss the fennel quarters with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Roast the fennel for about 25 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through, until the fennel is lightly golden brown in spots and tender.

Step 2

Meanwhile, in the bowl of a food processor, combine the chickpeas, tahini, garlic, 3 tablespoons olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, cayenne pepper, and salt, and process until smooth. Adjust the consistency of the hummus with 3 tablespoons of water and scrape down the sides of the bowl. Pulse a few more times until incorporated and smooth. Taste to adjust for seasoning and transfer to a serving dish. Top the hummus with the roasted fennel quarters and black olives. Garnish with parsley, drizzle lightly with the olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice. Serve alongside warm pita bread.