Lemony Hummus with Roasted Fennel and Black Olives
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
August 2013

Tangy, lemony hummus pairs beautifully with roasted fennel and black olives.  Slideshow: More Hummus Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 bulbs fennel, cored and cut into quarters
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas (about 1 1/2 cups), rinsed and drained
  • 3 tablespoons tahini
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 1/4 cup sun-cured black olives, coarsely chopped
  • Coarsely chopped flat leaf parsley as garnish
  • 1/2 lemon, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. On the baking sheet, toss the fennel quarters with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Roast the fennel for about 25 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through, until the fennel is lightly golden brown in spots and tender.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in the bowl of a food processor, combine the chickpeas, tahini, garlic, 3 tablespoons olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, cayenne pepper, and salt, and process until smooth. Adjust the consistency of the hummus with 3 tablespoons of water and scrape down the sides of the bowl. Pulse a few more times until incorporated and smooth. Taste to adjust for seasoning and transfer to a serving dish. Top the hummus with the roasted fennel quarters and black olives. Garnish with parsley, drizzle lightly with the olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice. Serve alongside warm pita bread.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up