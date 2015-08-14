Lemony Coconut and Broccoli Soup
Sarah Bolla
November 2014

Zesting lemon peel into a freshly pureed soup adds a hint of freshness and complexity. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 jalapeño, sliced
  • 1 1/2 pounds broccoli, ends trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 2 cups low-sodium vegetable stock
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • One 14-ounce can coconut milk
  • 2 scallions, green parts only
  • 1/2 bunch cilantro (about 3/4 cup packed), plus more for garnish 
  • Zest of one lemon
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice 
  • Extra-virgin olive oil for drizzling

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan over medium heat, add the olive oil and stir in the garlic. Cook for 1 minute until soft and lightly browned. Add the jalapeño, broccoli and stock to the pan, season with salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Cover partially and simmer until the broccoli is tender and bright green, about 8 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the coconut milk and scallions to the pot and cook for another 3 minutes. Transfer the soup to a blender and add the fresh cilantro, puree until very smooth. Stir in the lemon zest and lemon juice, taste to adjust for seasoning and ladle into bowls. Garnish with cilantro, drizzle lightly with olive oil and serve.

