Lemony Coconut and Broccoli Soup

Zesting lemon peel into a freshly pureed soup adds a hint of freshness and complexity. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan over medium heat, add the olive oil and stir in the garlic. Cook for 1 minute until soft and lightly browned. Add the jalapeño, broccoli and stock to the pan, season with salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Cover partially and simmer until the broccoli is tender and bright green, about 8 minutes.
Add the coconut milk and scallions to the pot and cook for another 3 minutes. Transfer the soup to a blender and add the fresh cilantro, puree until very smooth. Stir in the lemon zest and lemon juice, taste to adjust for seasoning and ladle into bowls. Garnish with cilantro, drizzle lightly with olive oil and serve.
