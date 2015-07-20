Lemony Apricot Clafoutis

© Nicole Franzen
This custardy apricot clafoutis from F&W’s Justin Chapple is equally perfect for breakfast, brunch or dessert. Slideshow: More Apricot Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat the eggs with the granulated sugar, half-and-half, flour, lemon zest and salt until very smooth. Pour the batter into a 1-quart gratin dish or a 9-inch ceramic pie plate and arrange the apricots on top.
Step 2
Bake for about 30 minutes, until the custard is just set. Let stand for 10 minutes, then dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5