Lemony Apricot Clafoutis
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
August 2015

This custardy apricot clafoutis from F&W’s Justin Chapple is equally perfect for breakfast, brunch or dessert. Slideshow: More Apricot Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup half-and-half
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons finely grated lemon zest (from 1 lemon)
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 apricots—halved, pitted and cut into wedges
  • Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat the eggs with the granulated sugar, half-and-half, flour, lemon zest and salt until very smooth. Pour the batter into a 1-quart gratin dish or a 9-inch ceramic pie plate and arrange the apricots on top.

Step 2    

Bake for about 30 minutes, until the custard is just set. Let stand for 10 minutes, then dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve.

