Lemongrass Sausage Lettuce Wraps

Nothing compares to the flavor of meat the day it was ground, and grinding meat at home allows you to choose your own flavors. Studded with heady aromatics, these super-fragrant patties are a great way to upgrade your go-to fried rice recipe. Make a stop at your local Asian grocery for stalks of fresh lemongrass; their fresh, sharp flavor is far superior to the pastes you’ll find in most supermarkets.
How to Make It
Toss together scallions, lemongrass, salt, sugar, lime zest, and garlic in a bowl.
Trim and discard any skin (leave the fat) from pork shoulder and fatback; cut into 3- x 3/4-inch strips. Toss pork strips with scallion mixture; cover and chill at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours. Follow these instructions for grinding pork mixture through step 6.
Shape ground pork mixture into 12 (2-inch) patties. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium. Working in batches, cook patties until well browned and no longer pink in center, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from skillet; let rest 5 minutes.
Stack 2 lettuce leaves to form a cup; repeat with remaining leaves. Place 2 patties in each lettuce cup with matchstick carrots, mint, cilantro, and nuoc cham.
Notes
If asking your butcher to grind meat, substitute 1 1/4 pounds 70% lean ground pork for pork shoulder and fatback.