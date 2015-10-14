Lemongrass Pork and Rice Noodle Bowl

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, whisk the oyster sauce with the vegetable oil, shallots, lemongrass, brown sugar, honey, 2 tablespoons of chile sauce, the sesame oil, white pepper, baking soda, 5 of the garlic cloves and 1 teaspoon of salt. Add the pork and turn to coat. Refrigerate for 2 hours.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a bowl, toss the carrot and daikon with the vinegar, 1/4 cup of the granulated sugar and 1/4 cup of water. Let stand for 30 minutes. Drain well and refrigerate until chilled.

Step 3 In a bowl, stir 1/4 cup of water with the lime juice, fish sauce and jalapeño. Add the remaining garlic clove and 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar and stir until the sugar is dissolved.

Step 4 In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the vermicelli until al dente. Drain and rinse with cool water. Pat dry and transfer to bowls.