Lemongrass Pork and Rice Noodle Bowl
© Cedric Angeles
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Nhi Mundy
November 2015

Nhi Mundy dusted off her family’s best old recipes when she moved to upstate New York and opened Bà & Me. The lemongrass pork that tops her noodle bowl is a secret family recipe, but we think this flavorful variation is just as delicious.  Slideshow: Noodle Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup oyster sauce
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 medium shallots, minced
  • 1 lemongrass stalk, inner white bulb only, minced
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons Asian chile sauce, plus more for serving
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 pounds boneless pork shoulder, sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 1 1/2 cups julienned carrot
  • 1 cup julienned daikon
  • 1/4 cup distilled white vinegar
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • 1 small jalapeño, minced
  • 8 ounces rice vermicelli
  • Mint, cilantro, romaine lettuce and sliced cucumber, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk the  oyster sauce with the vegetable oil, shallots, lemongrass, brown sugar, honey, 2 tablespoons  of chile sauce, the sesame oil, white pepper, baking soda, 5 of the garlic cloves and 1 teaspoon of salt. Add the pork and turn  to coat. Refrigerate for 2 hours.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a bowl, toss the carrot and daikon with the vinegar, 1/4 cup of the granulated sugar and 1/4 cup of water. Let stand for 30 minutes. Drain well and refrigerate until chilled.

Step 3    

In a bowl, stir 1/4 cup of water with the lime juice, fish sauce and jalapeño. Add the remaining garlic clove and 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar and stir until the sugar is dissolved.

Step 4    

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the vermicelli until al dente. Drain and rinse with cool water.  Pat dry and transfer to bowls.

Step 5    

Light a grill. Remove the pork from the marinade, scraping off any excess. Grill over high heat, turning, until lightly charred and just cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Top the noodles with the pork and some of the pickled vegetables. Serve with mint, cilantro, romaine, cucumber and the chile-lime sauce.

Suggested Pairing

White-peach-scented, full-bodied Rhône white.

