Lemonade Slushies with Mint and Lemon Verbena

Michael Solomonov was born in Ganei Yehuda, Israel, where this frothy lemon nana, flavored with mint and lemon verbena, is a popular cooler. You don't have to serve it as a slushie; just froth the herb-infused lemonade in the blender before pouring it over ice. More Cooler Recipes
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, combine the water with the sugar and bring to a simmer over low heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the dried lemon verbena leaves and the strips of lemon zest and simmer for 10 minutes.
Remove the saucepan from the heat. Stir in the lemon juice and mint and let stand at room temperature until cool. Refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, about 20 minutes.
Strain the lemon mixture into a blender along with the ice. Blend on high speed until smooth and frothy. Pour into tall glasses and serve right away.
Make Ahead
