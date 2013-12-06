Lemonade
Using sugar syrup is key to making lemonade that is evenly sweetened and has no undissolved sugar at the bottom. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 2 quarts plus 3/4 cup cold water
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1 lemon, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, combine the 3/4 cup of water with the sugar. Bring to a boil, then simmer until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat and let the syrup cool to room temperature.

Step 2    

In a large pitcher, combine the remaining 2 quarts of water with the lemon juice and sugar syrup. Add the lemon slices and refrigerate until chilled. Serve the lemonade over ice.

