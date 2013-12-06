© Quentin Bacon
Using sugar syrup is key to making lemonade that is evenly sweetened and has no undissolved sugar at the bottom. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
Step 1
In a small saucepan, combine the 3/4 cup of water with the sugar. Bring to a boil, then simmer until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat and let the syrup cool to room temperature.
Step 2
In a large pitcher, combine the remaining 2 quarts of water with the lemon juice and sugar syrup. Add the lemon slices and refrigerate until chilled. Serve the lemonade over ice.
