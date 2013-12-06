Lemon-Thyme Popcorn

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the oil large pot over medium heat. After the oil is hot, add the popcorn kernels, and then shake the pot to gently toss the kernels until they are all coated with oil. Cover with a splatter screen or a lid that is placed slightly ajar to allow the steam to escape.

Step 2 Cook until the popcorn popping frequency slows to several seconds between pops. Remove from heat, allow a minute or two for any final pops, and then pour into a large bowl.

Step 3 In a small saucepan melt the butter over medium heat. Stir in the lemon zest, lemon juice, and thyme.