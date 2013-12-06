Lemon-Thyme Popcorn
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
January 2014

Lemon and thyme transform fresh popcorn into a light, fragrant snack that’s ready in just 15 minutes. Slideshow: Tasty Snacks

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup popcorn kernels
  • 1/4 cup canola oil or grapeseed oil (or other high flashpoint oil)
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Zest of one lemon
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced thyme leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, or to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the oil large pot over medium heat. After the oil is hot, add the popcorn kernels, and then shake the pot to gently toss the kernels until they are all coated with oil. Cover with a splatter screen or a lid that is placed slightly ajar to allow the steam to escape.

Step 2    

Cook until the popcorn popping frequency slows to several seconds between pops. Remove from heat, allow a minute or two for any final pops, and then pour into a large bowl.

Step 3    

In a small saucepan melt the butter over medium heat. Stir in the lemon zest, lemon juice, and thyme.

Step 4    

Drizzle over the popcorn and season with salt and pepper, tossing occasionally as you butter, salt, and pepper the popcorn.

