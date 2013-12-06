Lemon-Soy Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 1 1/4 cups
Food & Wine
July 2012

Chef Jason Fox adds xanthan gum to citrusy soy sauce to add just a little more body. It’s perfect on raw fish (such as sashimi), boiled shrimp or poached chicken.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup fresh lemon, lime or yuzu juice
  • 1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/2 cup cold water
  • 0.5 gram (1/8 teaspoon) xanthan gum

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, combine the lemon juice, soy sauce and cold water. With the blender on, add the xanthan gum and blend until thickened, about 15 seconds. Transfer to a bowl and serve.

Serve With

Cooked or raw fish (such as sashimi), boiled shrimp or poached chicken breast

