Lemon-Soy Sauce

Chef Jason Fox adds xanthan gum to citrusy soy sauce to add just a little more body. It’s perfect on raw fish (such as sashimi), boiled shrimp or poached chicken.
How to Make It
Step
In a blender, combine the lemon juice, soy sauce and cold water. With the blender on, add the xanthan gum and blend until thickened, about 15 seconds. Transfer to a bowl and serve.
Serve With
Cooked or raw fish (such as sashimi), boiled shrimp or poached chicken breast
