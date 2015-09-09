Lemon Soufflé Pudding Cakes

These decadent and delicious cakes can be served either warm or cold. Slideshow: More Soufflé Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter six 6-ounce ramekins and set them in a baking dish.
In a large bowl, whisk 1/2 cup of the sugar with the egg yolks, flour, lemon juice and Meyer lemon zest and juice. Whisk in the buttermilk and whole milk.
In another bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the egg whites with the salt until frothy. Gradually beat in the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar at medium-high speed; beat until medium-firm peaks form. Whisk one-third of the beaten whites into the lemon mixture, then fold in the rest; the batter will be thin.
Spoon the batter into the ramekins. Add enough hot water to the dish to reach halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Bake the cakes for 30 to 35 minutes, until puffed. Serve warm or cold, with whipped cream.
