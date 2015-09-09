Lemon Soufflé Pudding Cakes

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter six 6-ounce ramekins and set them in a baking dish.

Step 2 In a large bowl, whisk 1/2 cup of the sugar with the egg yolks, flour, lemon juice and Meyer lemon zest and juice. Whisk in the buttermilk and whole milk.

Step 3 In another bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the egg whites with the salt until frothy. Gradually beat in the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar at medium-high speed; beat until medium-firm peaks form. Whisk one-third of the beaten whites into the lemon mixture, then fold in the rest; the batter will be thin.