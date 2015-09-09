Lemon Soufflé Pudding Cakes
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Maggie Harrison
October 2015

These decadent and delicious cakes can be served either warm or cold. Slideshow: More Soufflé Recipes

Ingredients

  • Softened butter
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 3 large eggs, separated
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated Meyer lemon zest plus 1/4 cup fresh Meyer lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup full-fat buttermilk
  • 6 tablespoons whole milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
  • Whipped cream, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter six 6-ounce ramekins and set them in a baking dish.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, whisk 1/2 cup of the sugar with the egg yolks, flour, lemon juice and Meyer lemon zest and juice. Whisk in the buttermilk and whole milk.

Step 3    

In another bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the egg whites with the salt until frothy. Gradually beat in the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar at medium-high speed; beat until medium-firm peaks form. Whisk one-third of the beaten whites into the lemon mixture, then fold in the rest; the batter will be thin.

Step 4    

Spoon the batter into the ramekins. Add enough hot water to the dish to reach halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Bake the cakes for 30 to 35 minutes, until puffed. Serve warm or cold, with whipped cream.

