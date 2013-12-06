Lemon Sorbetto
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Eugenia Bone
December 2009

Serve this lemon sorbetto—Spumante and lemon sorbet—in Champagne glasses with long sundae spoons.  
Ingredients

  • 4 cups Spumante
  • 2 pints frozen lemon sorbet

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, combine half of the Spumante with half of the sorbet and blend just until the sorbet is soft but not liquefiedyou're looking for a slushy texture. Pour into Champagne or parfait glasses and repeat with the remaining Spumante and sorbet. Serve the sorbetto with long sundae spoons and crisp cookies.

