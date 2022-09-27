Lemon-Ricotta Cake

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat an 8-inch cake pan with cooking spray. Line bottom of cake pan with a round of parchment paper; coat parchment with cooking spray. Set aside.

Combine sugar and lemon zest in bowl of a stand mixer, and rub them together between your hands, dispersing the zest and infusing the sugar with the lemon oils. Add butter to lemon sugar, and attach paddle attachment to mixer. Beat butter and lemon sugar on medium-high speed until very light and fluffy, about 10 minutes, stopping to scrape down bowl and paddle occasionally.

Add eggs to butter mixture, 1 at a time, beating on low speed after each addition to fully incorporate before adding next egg, about 45 seconds total. Beat in lemon extract, if using, until combined, about 10 seconds.

Stir together flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Add half of the flour mixture to butter mixture in mixer bowl; beat on low speed until just combined, about 15 seconds. Stop mixer, and scrape down sides of bowl. Add ricotta; beat on low speed until just incorporated, about 15 seconds. Add remaining flour mixture; beat on low speed until just combined, about 15 seconds. Give the bowl and paddle a good scrape with your spatula, then beat for 3 more seconds to make sure it's homogenous.

Pour batter into prepared pan, and smooth top using an offset spatula. Bake in preheated oven until cake top springs back at the touch and has a light golden hue and a wooden pick poked in center of cake comes out without looking wet, 30 to 35 minutes.