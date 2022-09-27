Lemon-Ricotta Cake

Be the first to rate & review!

This light and airy cake gets its texture from whole-milk ricotta in the batter. "I first created this cake by accident, substituting the ricotta I had in my refrigerator for the sour cream that my recipe called for," says  2020 F&W Best New Chef Camille Cogswell of Asheville, North Carolina, who shared her recipe with Food & Wine. "The result was, happily, far superior to the original! Now, this super moist and tender ricotta cake with bright lemon flavor is one of my go-tos; it comes together quickly and easily and is still exceptional even after a few days sitting on the counter. By itself, it's a perfect gift to a friend. Dressed up with soft whipped cream and showered in seasonal fresh fruit, it becomes quite an elegant dinner dessert with minimal effort."

By Camille Cogswell
Published on September 27, 2022
Lemon-Ricotta Cake
Photo: Photo by Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey / Prop Styling by Lydia Pursell
Active Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray

  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

  • 2 tablespoons grated lemon zest (from 2 lemons)

  • 9 tablespoons unsalted butter (4 1/2 ounces), softened

  • 3 large eggs, at room temperature

  • ½ teaspoon lemon extract (optional)

  • 1 ⅓ cups all-purpose flour (about 5 3/4 oz.)

  • 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

  • ½ cup plus 1 tablespoon whole-milk ricotta cheese

  • Powdered sugar, whipped cream, and fall fruit, for serving (see Note)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat an 8-inch cake pan with cooking spray. Line bottom of cake pan with a round of parchment paper; coat parchment with cooking spray. Set aside.

  2. Combine sugar and lemon zest in bowl of a stand mixer, and rub them together between your hands, dispersing the zest and infusing the sugar with the lemon oils. Add butter to lemon sugar, and attach paddle attachment to mixer. Beat butter and lemon sugar on medium-high speed until very light and fluffy, about 10 minutes, stopping to scrape down bowl and paddle occasionally.

  3. Add eggs to butter mixture, 1 at a time, beating on low speed after each addition to fully incorporate before adding next egg, about 45 seconds total. Beat in lemon extract, if using, until combined, about 10 seconds.

  4. Stir together flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Add half of the flour mixture to butter mixture in mixer bowl; beat on low speed until just combined, about 15 seconds. Stop mixer, and scrape down sides of bowl. Add ricotta; beat on low speed until just incorporated, about 15 seconds. Add remaining flour mixture; beat on low speed until just combined, about 15 seconds. Give the bowl and paddle a good scrape with your spatula, then beat for 3 more seconds to make sure it's homogenous.

  5. Pour batter into prepared pan, and smooth top using an offset spatula. Bake in preheated oven until cake top springs back at the touch and has a light golden hue and a wooden pick poked in center of cake comes out without looking wet, 30 to 35 minutes.

  6. Remove cake from oven; let cool in pan 15 minutes. Run a knife around edge of pan; turn cake out onto a wire rack. Let cool to room temperature, about 45 minutes. Dust with powdered sugar. Serve with whipped cream and fruit.

Make Ahead

Cake can be made up to 1 day in advance and stored in an airtight container at room temperature.

Note

Figs, pears, late-season melons, persimmons, and preserved citrus are great options for serving.

Related Articles
Limoncello Ricotta Cheesecake
Limoncello-Ricotta Cheesecake
5 hrs 20 mins
Eggnog Cheesecake
Eggnog Cheesecake
10 hrs 50 mins
Air Fryer Basque Cheesecake
Air Fryer Basque Cheesecake
5 hrs 50 mins
Citrus Olive Oil Cake with Buttercream Frosting
Olive Oil Cake with Buttercream Frosting and Sour Candied Oranges
4 hrs 20 mins
Citrus Olive Oil Cake with Buttercream Frosting
This Dreamy Cake Is Topped with Flowers and Sour Candied Oranges
Ube Basque Cake
Ube Basque Cakes
5 hrs 15 mins
Rhubarb Coffee Cake
Rhubarb Coffee Cake
1 hrs 55 mins
Peach Almond Upside Down Cake
Vegan Peach-Almond Upside-Down Cake
1 hrs 45 mins
Cornmeal Cake with Olive Oil Buttercream
Vanilla-Scented Cornmeal Cake with Olive Oil Buttercream
2 hrs
banana cake with walnut streusel
Banana Sheet Cake with Walnut Streusel and Rum Glaze
2 hrs
Double-Chocolate Layer Cake
Double Chocolate Layer Cake
1 hrs 30 mins
Salted Tahini Shortbread with Chocolate Swirl
Salted Tahini-Chocolate Shortbread
2 hrs
Lemon Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Lemon Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
3 hrs 15 mins
Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake Bars
Cream Cheese Pumpkin Bars
1 hrs
Moody Tongue's Chocolate Cake
Moody Tongue's Chocolate Cake
5 hrs 15 mins
Caramelized Apple Bread with Ginger and Almond
Caramelized Apple Bread With Candied Ginger and Almond
2 hrs 20 mins