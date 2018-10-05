Lemon-Pomegranate Cranberry Sauce
Johhny Miller
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Justin Chapple
November 2018

A quick whirl in a food processor is all it takes to make this fresh-tasting sauce—no cooking required. For a savory upgrade, stir in finely ground toasted coriander (see Notes).

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh or thawed frozen cranberries (4 cups)
  • 1 lemon, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger (from 1 [1-inch] piece)
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup pomegranate arils

How to Make It

Step

Place cranberries, lemon, sugar, ginger, and salt in a food processor, and process until cranberries and lemon are very finely chopped, 1 to 2 minutes. Scrape into a bowl, and stir in pomegranate arils. Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours before serving.

Notes

Toasted Coriander Seed Powder: Place 2 teaspoons coriander seeds in a small skillet over medium, and cook, shaking pan, until very fragrant, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder, and let cool about 5 minutes. Grind seeds into a powder, then fold into cranberry sauce before chilling.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up