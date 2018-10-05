Lemon-Pomegranate Cranberry Sauce

A quick whirl in a food processor is all it takes to make this fresh-tasting sauce—no cooking required. For a savory upgrade, stir in finely ground toasted coriander (see Notes).
How to Make It
Place cranberries, lemon, sugar, ginger, and salt in a food processor, and process until cranberries and lemon are very finely chopped, 1 to 2 minutes. Scrape into a bowl, and stir in pomegranate arils. Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours before serving.
Notes
Toasted Coriander Seed Powder: Place 2 teaspoons coriander seeds in a small skillet over medium, and cook, shaking pan, until very fragrant, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder, and let cool about 5 minutes. Grind seeds into a powder, then fold into cranberry sauce before chilling.
