Lemon-Pickled Carrots and Beets
Jennifer Causey
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Biju Thomas
June 2018

This golden salad from chef Biju Thomas marinates beets and carrots in fresh lemon and Korean red pepper flakes. The lemon perks up the sweet, earthy vegetables with acidity, while the gochugaru adds just the right amount of sweet heat and color.
Ingredients

  • 1 pound golden beets (about 2 medium) 
  • 1 pound carrots (about 5 large), peeled 
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste 
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 1 teaspoon gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes) 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place beets in a pot, and add water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer until beets are tender, about 35 minutes. Drain beets. When cool enough to handle, rub skins off with a paper towel. Chill beets until cold. 

Step 2    

Use a vegetable peeler  or mandoline to cut carrots lengthwise into very thin strips. Cut beets into 1-inch pieces. Place carrots and beets in a medium bowl.  Add lemon juice, salt, and gochugaru, and toss to  combine. Cover and chill  at least 1 hour. Add more lemon juice to taste before serving, if desired.

