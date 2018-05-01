Lemon-Pickled Carrots and Beets

This golden salad from chef Biju Thomas marinates beets and carrots in fresh lemon and Korean red pepper flakes. The lemon perks up the sweet, earthy vegetables with acidity, while the gochugaru adds just the right amount of sweet heat and color.
How to Make It
Place beets in a pot, and add water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer until beets are tender, about 35 minutes. Drain beets. When cool enough to handle, rub skins off with a paper towel. Chill beets until cold.
Use a vegetable peeler or mandoline to cut carrots lengthwise into very thin strips. Cut beets into 1-inch pieces. Place carrots and beets in a medium bowl. Add lemon juice, salt, and gochugaru, and toss to combine. Cover and chill at least 1 hour. Add more lemon juice to taste before serving, if desired.
