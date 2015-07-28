Lemon-Onion Roast Chicken Legs
© Evi Abeler
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
January 2014

Thinly sliced lemons add a bit of zing to this simple, weeknight roast chicken. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes

Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 2 medium red onions, sliced
  • 1 whole lemon, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 pounds chicken legs, split

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, stir together then onions, lemon, oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Toss the chicken with the marinade and let stand while oven preheats.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 425°F.

Step 3    

Place chicken on a baking sheet along with onions and lemon and roast until golden and cooked through, 40 to 45 minutes. Serve the chicken with the roasted onions and lemon.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up