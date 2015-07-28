Lemon-Onion Roast Chicken Legs

In a medium bowl, stir together then onions, lemon, oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Toss the chicken with the marinade and let stand while oven preheats.

Step 3

Place chicken on a baking sheet along with onions and lemon and roast until golden and cooked through, 40 to 45 minutes. Serve the chicken with the roasted onions and lemon.