Lemon-Onion Roast Chicken Legs

Thinly sliced lemons add a bit of zing to this simple, weeknight roast chicken. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, stir together then onions, lemon, oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Toss the chicken with the marinade and let stand while oven preheats.
Step 2
Preheat the oven to 425°F.
Step 3
Place chicken on a baking sheet along with onions and lemon and roast until golden and cooked through, 40 to 45 minutes. Serve the chicken with the roasted onions and lemon.
