Lemon Olive Oil Muffins with Pine Nuts
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Sarah Bolla
March 2014

Extra virgin olive oil and Greek yogurt give these muffins their excellent moisture while also pairing beautifully with the fragrant zest of lemon and toasted pine nuts. For an elegant touch, dust with a bit of confectioner's sugar right before serving. Slideshow: Breakfast Muffins

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°F, and line a 6-cup muffin pan.

Step 2    

In a small frying pan over medium heat, toast the pine nuts until light golden brown and fragrant, about 3 minutes. Set aside.

Step 3    

In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

Step 4    

Combine the sugar, olive oil, eggs, and yogurt in a large mixing bowl. Whisk together until smooth and add the dry ingredients and pine nuts to the bowl. Gently mix until fully incorporated.

Step 5    

Spoon the batter evenly into the prepared paper cup liners. Scatter the tops with a few toasted pine nuts and gently press them into place. Bake for 20 minutes, until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the muffins cool briefly in the pan, and then place them on a cooling rack. To serve, using a fine mesh sieve, dust with a little confectioner’s sugar.

