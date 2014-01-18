Lemon Olive Oil Muffins with Pine Nuts

Combine the sugar, olive oil, eggs, and yogurt in a large mixing bowl. Whisk together until smooth and add the dry ingredients and pine nuts to the bowl. Gently mix until fully incorporated.

Step 5

Spoon the batter evenly into the prepared paper cup liners. Scatter the tops with a few toasted pine nuts and gently press them into place. Bake for 20 minutes, until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the muffins cool briefly in the pan, and then place them on a cooling rack. To serve, using a fine mesh sieve, dust with a little confectioner’s sugar.