Lemon Loaf Cakes with  Poached Rhubarb 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the cakes Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease four 5-by-3-inch loaf pans with baking spray and line the bottom of each pan with parchment paper.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder and salt. Using a Microplane, finely grate the zest of the 3 lemons; you should have about 2 tablespoons. Using a sharp knife, cut the skin and white pith from the lemons. Working over a fine-mesh strainer set over a bowl, cut between the membranes to release the lemon sections into the strainer. Discard the seeds and cut the sections into 1/2-inch pieces. Return the chopped sections to the strainer.

Step 3 In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, cream the butter with the sugar and lemon zest at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition and scraping down the bowl as needed. Beat in the vanilla. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients and the crème fraîche in 2 alternating additions, scraping down the bowl as needed, just until combined. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the chopped lemon sections. Divide the batter among the 4 loaf pans and smooth the surface of each.

Step 4 Bake for about 45 minutes, until a skewer inserted in the center of a cake comes out clean; shift the pans from front to back halfway through baking. Transfer to a rack and let cool completely, about 1 hour. Invert the loaves and peel off the parchment paper. Transfer to a platter.

Step 5 Meanwhile, make the rhubarb In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar with the vanilla bean and seeds, orange zest and 2 cups of water. Bring to a simmer over moderate heat, whisking occasionally to help the sugar dissolve. Add the rhubarb and poach until just tender, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool, about 30 minutes. Discard the vanilla bean and orange zest.