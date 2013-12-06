Lemon & Herb Tilapia
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
July 2014

Thyme, parsley and lemon come together wonderfully with simple tilapia fillets in this 20-minute meal. Slideshow: 20-Minute Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 4-ounce tilapia fillets
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup white wine
  • Zest of 1 medium lemon
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1/4 cup chopped Italian parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 1 tablespoon of olive oil and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the fillets from the pan and set aside.

Step 3    

In the same pan over medium heat, add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and then stir in the garlic. Cook for 1 minute or until soft.

Step 4    

Pour in the wine, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt, thyme, and parsley. Increase heat to high cook for 2-3 minutes or until the wine reduces in half. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or lemon if desired.

Step 5    

Plate the fillets and then spoon the sauce over the fillets. Serve warm.

