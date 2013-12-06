Lemon & Herb Tilapia

Thyme, parsley and lemon come together wonderfully with simple tilapia fillets in this 20-minute meal. Slideshow: 20-Minute Recipes
How to Make It
Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 1 tablespoon of olive oil and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the fillets from the pan and set aside.
In the same pan over medium heat, add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and then stir in the garlic. Cook for 1 minute or until soft.
Pour in the wine, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt, thyme, and parsley. Increase heat to high cook for 2-3 minutes or until the wine reduces in half. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or lemon if desired.
Plate the fillets and then spoon the sauce over the fillets. Serve warm.
