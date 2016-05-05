Lemon-Garlic-Marinated Flank Steak

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, cover the garlic cloves with 1 1/2 cups of the olive oil and cook over low heat until the garlic is tender and golden brown, 35 to 40 minutes. Strain the garlic through a fine sieve set over a small bowl; reserve the garlicky olive oil for another use. In a small bowl, mash the garlic with 1 1/2 tablespoons of salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons of pepper. Rub 3 tablespoons of the garlic paste all over the flank steaks

Step 2 In a medium bowl, whisk the lemon juice with the remaining 3/4 cup of olive oil and the oregano. Place the steaks in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and coat with 1 1/2 cups of the lemony marinade. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.