Lemon-Garlic-Marinated Flank Steak
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Jimmy Bannos Jr.
June 2016

Chef Jimmy Bannos, Jr., of Chicago's The Purple Pig, swears by his double-marinating technique. Here, he marinates his steak before it goes on the grill in a tangy lemon marinade and then gives it a quick dunk in a clean batch of marinade when it's hot off the grill. Bonus: The high amount of acid in the marinade also makes tougher cuts like flank and skirt steak extra tender. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • 20 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 2 1/4 cups extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Two 1 1/4-pound flank steaks
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh lemon juice (from about 8 lemons)
  • 2 tablespoons dried oregano

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, cover the garlic cloves with 1 1/2 cups of the olive oil and cook over low heat until the garlic is tender and golden brown, 35 to 40 minutes. Strain the garlic through a fine sieve set over a small bowl; reserve the garlicky olive oil for another use. In a small bowl, mash the garlic with 1 1/2 tablespoons of salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons of pepper. Rub 3 tablespoons of the garlic paste all over the flank steaks

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the lemon juice with the remaining 3/4 cup of olive oil and the  oregano. Place the steaks in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and coat with 1 1/2 cups of the lemony marinade. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.

Step 3    

Light a grill. Remove the steaks from the marinade, pat dry and season with salt and pepper. Discard the marinade. Grill the steaks over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 125°, 8 to 10 minutes. Dip the grilled steaks in the remaining marinade in the bowl and transfer to a carving board. Spread the remaining garlic paste on the steaks and let stand for 5 minutes. Thinly slice the meat against the grain  and serve.

Make Ahead

Both the garlic rub and the marinade can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before using.

Serve With

French fries.

Suggested Pairing

Côtes du Rhône.

