Lemon Drop

How to Make It
Step
Moisten the outer rim of a martini glass with the lemon wedge and coat lightly with sugar. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the vodka, lemon juice and Simple Syrup and shake well. Strain into the martini glass and garnish with the twist.
