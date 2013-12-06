Lemon Drop
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
Food & Wine
March 2012

Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 1 lemon wedge
  • Sugar
  • Ice
  • 2 ounces lemon vodka
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 1 lemon twist

How to Make It

Step

Moisten the outer rim of a martini glass with the lemon wedge and coat lightly with sugar. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the vodka, lemon juice and Simple Syrup and shake well. Strain into the martini glass and garnish with the twist.

